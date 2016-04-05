By Linda Kor A woman who was shot and killed by a Winslow police officer earlier this week was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors, according to investigators with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators stated that at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, two Winslow police officers were searching for Read More…
By Nolan Madden The Holbrook City Council denied this month a proposed change to a city ordinance which would allow spay, neuter and pet adoption fees at the Holbrook Animal Care and Control Shelter to be waived for senior citizen residents under the city’s Golden Agers and Pets program. The change was opposed by Mayor Read More…
Navajo County sheriff’s deputies have made arrests in connection with a number of thefts that have occurred from Snowflake to Heber over the past year. On Saturday, March 26, deputies issued a warrant on a residence at 2120 Pulp Mill Road in Clay Springs, where they seized more than 400 suspected stolen items and arrested Read More…
The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St. The speaker will be Miles Gilbert, who will present Tales of the Buffalo Hunters, an aspect of recent archaeology/history. You can Read More…
Photo by Linda Kor The Holbrook High School Choir will present Mary Poppins on Fridays and Saturdays, April 8, 9, 15 and 16. Cast members include (left to right) Levi McClellan as Bert, Kaleb Smith as Michael Banks, Savana Shumway as Mary Poppins, Tyler Christensen as George Banks, Amy Nilsson as Jane Banks and Brennan Read More…
Photos courtesy of Kompo Care Kompo Care officials say they applied for less space capacity than is needed to cultivate their medicinal plants when requesting approval to construct their current 6,000-square foot facility. By Nolan Madden A formal request by principals of Snowflake medical marijuana dispensary Kompo Care to expand their current 6,000-square foot offsite Read More…
Photo by Naomi Hatch Crews pour a cement slab that will provide handicap access to East Taylor Park. The project was funded through Community Development Block Grant the town receives every four years. Handicapped accessibility work was also done at Freeman Park. By Naomi Hatch The Town of Taylor qualified for a Community Development Block Read More…
Photo by Nolan Madden U.S. Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake, both R-Ariz., visited with Navajo County officials and residents in meet-and-greet sessions held in Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside March 24 to hear and discuss local issues, including forest restoration, gray wolf reintroduction, military veteran suicide, tribal community education, and illegal immigration. By Nolan Madden Read More…
Visitors to Petrified Forest National Park are invited to attend the programs scheduled this week. Artist-in-Residence Sue King will be featured at a meet and greet slated from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at the Painted Desert Inn while she works on compelling, contemporary textile work. She is happy to help visitors Read More…