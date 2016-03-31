Daniel Christian, Sr.



Daniel Roderick Christian Sr., 84, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2016, comfortably at his home, in the presence of his wife, Pamela Christian, who deeply cared for him and loved him since they were happily married 17 years ago on April 17, 1998.

He was born Jan. 22, 1932, in Metropolis, Ill.

Together, Daniel and Pamela lived in their home in Overgaard. Dan fought a long battle with cancer that eventually took him, much too soon.

Daniel grew up in Mesa, where he was a graduate from Mesa High School. He then went on to attend Arizona State University, graduating with his degree in electronics.

After his accomplishments at ASU, Dan proudly served our great country in the United States Air Force from August 1954 until he retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel on Aug. 31, 1975. He was a pilot in the Air Force for 21 years and served five tours in Vietnam.

Dan went on after retirement from the Air Force to become the construction inspector for the Mesa Unified School District. After retiring again, he moved to Christopher Creek in 1990. The Gentleman Worker lived in the family cabin that he and his father had built from the ground up. Dan was the water engineer for See Canyon Homes until he became ill.

Survivors include his loving wife, Pamela Christian; and his children, Tracy Kohlwey, Tamara Christian and Daniel Roderick Christian Jr. Dan loved and was so proud of his seven grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlin and Tyler Ewart, Josh and Samantha Kohlwey, and Madisen and Tatum Christian; and one great-grandchild, Kody Ewart. He is also survived by his sister, Lorna Strauch; and his brother, Don Christian.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low was in charge of the arrangements.

