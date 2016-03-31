Donna O’Dell



Donna Lee O’Dell, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 25, 2016. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Holbrook First Assembly of God, 500 Mission Lane in Holbrook. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at the Holbrook Cemetery.

She was born May 4, 1937, in Downey, Calif., to Everett Cooper Fox and Martha Louise Daugherty Fox, their only child.

Donna came to Holbrook in 1943 with her family to run the Central Auto Court, now known as the Pow Wow Trading Post. She attended first grade at Sheldon School, where she met and made many lifelong friends. At Holbrook High School she was active in the Drum and Bugle Corps and as a cheerleader. She graduated in 1955, and stayed in contact with many of the friends that she had at the high school.

She met and married “JW” on his 19th birthday; they have been married for 60 years. She dedicated her life to her family, her kids, grandkids and the kids in Holbrook who thought of her as “mom.” She loved everyone!

Donna enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved Holbrook and the history, and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of the town. The family would appreciate donations being made to the Holbrook Historical Society in her name.

Survivors include her husband, John “JW” O’Dell of Holbrook; four children, Michael (Marty) O’Dell, Murry (the late Jeri) O’Dell, Mark (Sally) O’Dell and Robin (Paul) Gonzales, all of Holbrook; nine grandchildren, Eric, Brenda, Aaron, Roxanne, Dezmond, Toni, Chad, Dusty and Danny; and five great-grandchildren.

Owens Livingston Mortuary in Holbrook was in charge of the arrangements.

