Archaeology Group Meets On April 13

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St. The speaker will be Miles Gilbert, who will present Tales of the Buffalo Hunters, an aspect of recent archaeology/history.

You can also join members for a no-host dinner at 5 p.m. at the historic La Posada Turquoise Room.

The chapter meets on the second Wednesday of every month. For more information, please call Sky at (928) 536-3307.

