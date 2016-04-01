Barrel Race Winners Are Noted

Arizona District 04 of the National Barrel Horse Association hosted a barrel racing competition March 26 in Taylor.

Results for Open Barrels follow.

In 1-D competition, Megan Stock, riding Cash, won with a time of 14.669, earning $172, followed by London Willis on Macy Grey in 14.930, earning $115; and Marisa Simpson on Chigger in 15.119.

In 2-D competition, Bailee Bain, riding Lena, won with a time of 15.197, earning $158, followed by Raney Pate on Snickers in 15.354, earning $106; Megan Stock on Nifty in 15.498; Tammy Davis on Rocky in 15.641; and Lisa Johnson on Garnet in 15.657.

In 3-D competition, Savannah Stanley, riding Peanut, won with a time of 15.672, earning $138, followed by Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It in 15.686, earning $92; Shana Hamblin on Annie in 15.716; Korie Keith on Faith in 15.718; Korie Keith on Spike in 15.730; Kent Darris on Boogers in 15.829; Brigitte Kennison on Halle in 15.861; Leigh Barthen on Kat in 15.871; Carolee DeWitt on Jet in 15.957; Jayme Fish on Chisom in 15.966; Nikki Muzrall on Peanut in 16.001; and Rosie Wiltbank on Libby in 16.161.

In 4-D competition, Gail Campbell, riding Cedar, won with a time of 16.175, earning $124, followed by Brenda Riddle on Serena in 16.258, earning $83; Jaylene Tsosie on Power Stroke in 16.320; Becky Hart on Bell in 16.369; Becky Hart on Maggie in 16.473; and Korie Keith on Showgirl in 16.478.

In 5-D competition, Sylvia Kennison, riding Emma, won with a time of 16.736, earning $96, followed by Dereck Curley on Selena in 16.855, earning $64; Vanessa Paul on T-Daisy in 16.924; Raney Pate on Harley in 16.958; Jayme Fish on Flyboy in 17.195; Patti Swapp on Chico in 17.245; Betty Campbell on Boone in 17.470; Bonnie Stradling on Henry in 18.308; Kimberly Yazzie on Snappy in 18.889; Mariana Jaramillo on Sadie in 21.163; Alexandra Monroe on Jasmine in 27.884; and Cari Zenkawich on Woodrow, Savannah Stanley on Doc, Kent Darris on Turbo and Jolene Baird on Jessie, all with no time.

Results for Youth follow.

In 1-D competition, Bailee Bain, riding Lena, won with a time of 15.197, earning $120, followed by Raney Pate on Snickers in 15.354; Ashley Riddle on Saphire in 15.487; Jaylene Tsosie on Power Stroke in 15.827; and Rosie Wiltbank on Libby in 16.161.

In 2-D competition, Jessie Routhier, riding Tardy, won with a time of 16.597, earning $72, followed by Shyann Stephens on Bell in 16.896.

In 3-D competition, Scralet Shroder, riding Kaia, won with a time of 17.368, earning $48, followed by Taylor Foster on Toko in 18.192; Lilyan Bellows on Sock Puppet in 19.508; Mariana Jaramillo on Sadie in 21.163; and Payton Nielsen on Pistol with no time.

Results for Senior follow.

In 1-D competition, Tammy Davis, riding Rocky, won with a time of 15.641, earning $90, followed by Lisa Johnson on Garnet in 15.657; Kent Darris on Boogers in 15.829; and Carolee DeWitt on Jet in 15.957.

In 2-D competition, Patti Swapp, riding Chico, won with a time of 17.245, earning $54, followed by Betty Campbell on Boone in 17.470.

In 3-D competition, Debbie Bowsher, riding Gypsie, won with a time of 18.059, earning $36, followed by Kent Darris on Turbo and Jolene Baird on Jessie, both with no time.

