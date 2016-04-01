Birds Send Wickenburg Packing With 8-3 Loss

By Greg Perkins

The Roadrunners picked up valuable power points with their home field win over Wickenburg Monday afternoon in Holbrook. The Wranglers came into the contest with a 4-2 regular season record, but left for home with an 8-3 loss to the Birds.

The visitors took the initial lead with a run in the top of the second, but that edge didn’t hold up for long. Holbrook pushed in three runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good. Wickenburg scored single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Holbrook never gave up the lead after scoring once in the third.

The Roadrunners scored their eight runs on eight hits, made three errors and left four on base. Wickenburg finished with three runs on six hits, made six errors and left five runners stranded.

Trevor Barton pitched a complete game to earn the win. Through the seven innings he faced 29 Wrangler batters. Barton gave up three runs, only one earned, on six hits with eight strikeouts and walked three.

At the plate for Holbrook, Gabe Gabaldon went 1 for 4 and scored once. Trevor Barton helped his own cause by going 2 for 4 and scoring twice. Cade Maestas was also 2 for 4, had 2 RBIs and scored two runs. Nick Robinson went 0 for 3, but reached twice on errors and scored once. Tristan Baldonado went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and scored once. Justin Perkins reached once on an error and later scored. Alex Haussman was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

With the win the Roadrunners improved their overall season record to 10-4 and are now 8-2 in power point games. The initial power point rankings were slated to be unveiled by the AIA on Wednesday, and their record should have them easily ranked inside the top 20. This season in Division III baseball, 32 of the 63 total teams will qualify for the state tournament, which leaves the Birds already looking good for post-season play.

They will host Blue Ridge on Saturday, April 2, then travel to Mingus on Tuesday, April 5. Next weekend they will be in Goodyear for the Estrella Foothills Tournament, with games slated Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9.

