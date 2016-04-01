Four Suspects Are In Custody For Burglaries



Navajo County sheriff’s deputies have made arrests in connection with a number of thefts that have occurred from Snowflake to Heber over the past year.

On Saturday, March 26, deputies issued a warrant on a residence at 2120 Pulp Mill Road in Clay Springs, where they seized more than 400 suspected stolen items and arrested four suspects. Those arrested were, Darla Marie Greathouse, 49, Allen Lee Greathouse, 53, Nikita Desiree Kizzar-Greathouse, 28, and Jason Cyrus Lerch-McCormick, 22, all of Clay Springs. Each was charged with burglary and trafficking in stolen property.

The investigation began after numerous burglaries were reported in White Mountain Lakes, Snowflake, Heber-Overgaard and possibly other locations over a year’s time. Detectives said that furniture and other household items were taken in the burglaries, as well as jewelry and other valuables.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and the Navajo County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see what other criminal charges may be filed.

