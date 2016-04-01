Woman Armed With Scissors When Killed By Police

By Linda Kor

A woman who was shot and killed by a Winslow police officer earlier this week was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors, according to investigators with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS investigators stated that at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, two Winslow police officers were searching for a suspect after a shoplifting incident at the Circle K store located at 323 N. Williamson Ave. was reported.

The officers saw Loreal Tsingine, 27, walking in the area of West Fourth Street and Williamson Avenue. According to DPS, Tsingine was a suspect in several thefts at the Circle K and matched the description provided by the store clerk for the most recent incident. When officers attempted to take her into custody, Tsingine reportedly physically resisted and at one point produced a pair of scissors. One of the officers, whose name has not been released, reportedly felt her actions presented an imminent threat and discharged his weapon five times, resulting in the death of Tsingine at the scene.

According to a press release provided by the City of Winslow, the officer who was involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

DPS officials stated that they could not go into the specific details of the case at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

